What’s Love Got to Do with It Official Trailer!

The 1993 film was intricate in not only telling the life story of the “Queen of Rock and Roll,” but it also got Angela Basset her first Oscar nomination. Her performance was revered by both critics and audiences alike.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Retirement

Retirement

Image for article titled The Evolution Of Tina Turner
Photo: Western Mail Archive/Mirrorpix/ (Getty Images)

While on her Twenty Four Seven Tour in Switzerland, she announced that she would be retiring from the industry once the worldwide tour ended. It was also the highest-grossing tour of 2000, making $120 million.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

All the Best

All the Best

Image for article titled The Evolution Of Tina Turner
Photo: rune hellestad/Corbis (Getty Images)

Turner dropped her Greatest Hits album, All the Best, in November 2004 and it became her highest-charting album in the United States, coming in second on the Billboard 200.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Image for article titled The Evolution Of Tina Turner
Photo: Michael Loccisan (Getty Images)

Although she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once (with Ike Turner in 1991), she was inducted again in 2021 as a solo act. Fittingly, Angela Basset was there to induct her.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Death

Death

Image for article titled The Evolution Of Tina Turner
Photo: Miguel Villagran (Getty Images)

Turner, unfortunately, died on May 24 at the age of 83 in Switzerland. The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” singer had been fighting illness since 2016 when she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She also had a kidney transplant in 2017.

Advertisement

15 / 15