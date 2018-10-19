Photo: SABO

The latest iteration of Halloween is in theaters right now, and billboards advertising the film are spread across cities everywhere—including Los Angeles.

One Los Angeles billboard was taken over by conservative street artist Sabo who, according to the Hollywood Reporter, wanted to send a message to “uncivil Democrats.”

Sabo chose a billboard on Pico Boulevard, which traverses the city from the downtown convention center all the way to the beaches of Santa Monica-mostly through white, upper-middle-class neighborhoods. He replaced Michael Myers’s face with that of Congresswoman Maxine Waters—who represents the city’s 43rd Congressional District—making it appear as though she is wielding a knife and wearing the signature jumpsuit Myers is known for. The hashtag #UncivilDemocrats was also added to the billboard.

Sabo told THR that the hashtags refer to comments Waters made in June when she told people at a rally in Los Angeles to make things uncomfortable for Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet.

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters said at the time. “You push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Photo: dailybillboardblog.com

Several GOP members including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, presidential senior adviser Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen experienced just that as they were refused service in restaurants.

The billboard isn’t funny and is yet another attack launched by followers of this administration against the tenets of free speech.

As far as they are concerned, the only speech that is free is speech that cosigns the president’s bullshit agenda.

There’s no need to disrespect Maxine Waters for saying what she said. By doing so, Sabo only proves that he is as much of an idiot as the burnt sienna sentient stool sample he is following behind.

Good job, jackass.