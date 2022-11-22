The family of Rayshard Brooks has reached a $1 million settlement agreement with the city of Atlanta two years after the 27-year-old Black man was fatally shot by police in a Wendy’s parking lot, according to NBC News. Atlanta’s city council voted 15-0 to approve the settlement. The family’s attorney released a statement after everything was finalized on Monday.

From NBC News:



“The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age. While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn’t pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks’ death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter. We look forward to the city of Atlanta continuing to work hard to build a bridge between law enforcement and members of our community.”

Advertisement

In June 2020, Brooks had fallen asleep in a Wendy’s parking lot. Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan had responded to a call, then met Brooks, where they were shown having a calm, 40-minute conversation. The officers then issued a sobriety test, and Rolfe tried to arrest Brooks.

In the body cam footage, Brooks was shown holding a stun gun he had grabbed from an officer as he ran away. He appeared to turn around and point the weapon before Rolfe fired his gun at him, hitting Brooks in the back. Rolfe was fired a day after the shooting, but was later reinstated.

G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Balmonds - 50% Off Sitewide - November 25 - November 28 Super-soothing skincare.

Balmonds’ Skin Salvation is a cult favorite among makeup artists, and dermatologist-approved too. It soothes and reduces risk of irritation by protecting your skin barrier. Buy at Balmonds Use the promo code PRESALE30 Advertisement

Rolfe faced 11 charges in total, including felony murder. Brosnan was placed on administrative leave and faced three charges, including aggravated assault. All charges were dismissed. The funds will be paid to Tomika Miller, the Brooks estate, and the Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys firm.