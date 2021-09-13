It never fails to amaze me how bold and audacious racists can be with their attacks, especially now with such a close eye on the Karens and Kyles (did we decide on a racist white guy name yet?) of the American public.

And these people are truly a different breed, they’re not scared of jail time, public shame or doxxing. It seems every week I’m writing a story for The Root that goes like this:



On Saturday, a 43-year-old white man named Bradley Gummow was arrested in South Beloit, Illinois, after allegedly harassing a Black woman and her two children.



Here’s what happened, according to CBS Affiliate, WIFR:



Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, South Beloit Police officers responded to the 300 block of Perry Avenue for a while male yelling racial slurs at a family. Once on the scene, officers say racial slurs were being yelled and the suspect made threatening motions and gestures to an adult female and two children. The suspect, Bradley Gummow, 43, was located at his residence on Burr Oak. When officers arrived on the scene, Gummow wouldn’t comply with orders. Officers then forced entry into the residence and physically subdued Gummow and took him into custody.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Gummow was arrested on three counts of hate crimes, one felony count of making a false 911 call and resisting arrest. He is currently at the Winnebago County Jail.

South Beloit Police also issued a statement, Rockford Register Star reports, saying: “Nobody in our community or the world for that matter should feel unsafe due to their race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin. The actions and ignorance of the few who do not follow these basic laws and values will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The South Beloit PD takes hate crimes extremely seriously. It will not be tolerated in our community.”