The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus' 2023 Phoenix Awards

The 2023 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C. have come and gone—and looked like it was one for the books. Last night, Vice President Kamala Harris gave resounding remarks and honorees included White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

The evening also included a performance from legendary group New Edition. This year’s caucus is the largest ever, with 58 members, representing 82 million Americans and making up almost one-quarter of the House Democratic Caucus. Check out some star-studded photos from the annual event.