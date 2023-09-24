The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus' 2023 Phoenix Awards

Politics

The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus' 2023 Phoenix Awards

From Kamala Harris to Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar, the event was one for the books.

By
Candace McDuffie
Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

The 2023 Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards in Washington, D.C. have come and gone—and looked like it was one for the books. Last night, Vice President Kamala Harris gave resounding remarks and honorees included White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.

The evening also included a performance from legendary group New Edition. This year’s caucus is the largest ever, with 58 members, representing 82 million Americans and making up almost one-quarter of the House Democratic Caucus. Check out some star-studded photos from the annual event.

Warm Welcome For VP Kamala Harris

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden gives Vice President Kamala Harris a warm introduction to the Phoenix Awards.

VP Delivers Powerful Words

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

During her address, Vice President Harris stated: “As a proud former CBC member, I thank you for your partnership and your leadership. The CBC has always been the conscience of our country, a truth teller; truths about where we have been and where we must go. Tonight, let us continue to speak truth. Across America, there is a full-on attack on many of the hard-fought, hard-won freedoms that the CBC has achieved.”

Karine Jean-Pierre Is Honored

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Stacey Plaskett and Senator Raphael Warnock honor Karine Jean-Pierre with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference Honorary Co-Chairs’ Award. “I would not be here today if it were not for the generation of barrier-breaking people before me. This is really a truly humbling experience, and I stand on their shoulders,” Jean-Pierre said.

Recognition For Karen Bass

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, receives the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Chair’s Award by Representative Terri Sewell. “It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Congress, but I had to because Black folk in Los Angeles are 8% of our city and 30% of the people on our streets,” Bass said. “But CBC will always be in my heart, and even though I might not be a member of Congress I still consider myself part of the CBC family.”

The Great Al Sharpton

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Reverend Al Sharpton pose together at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards.

Ok, Hakeem!

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-8) received the Congressional Black Caucus’s Body Award and was all smiles at the event. “Since 1971, the CBC has fought for racial justice, social justice, economic justice and to bring the American dream to life in every single zip code,” Jeffries said. “We will continue to stand up until we reach the promised land of liberty and justice for all.”

Hey, Brotha Justin!

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

State Rep. Justin Jones (D-TN-52) was honored with the Congressional Black Caucus Chair’s Award. Here, he is having a word with esteemed journalist Roland Martin. “I’m so honored to be standing in this tradition of good trouble, this legacy of liberation, and this reminder that we are a people of progress,” Jones stated. “I’m so humbled to receive this award; not for myself but for the movement of which we are a part.”

Ladies First

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Legendary emcee MC Lyte was honored with the 2023 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Culture Icon Award. “Thank you to the entire CBC for your dedication to change. Because you do what you do, and you take care of the heavy lifting in our communities, we in hip hop get to do what we do and that’s to entertain,” the rapper remarked.

Congrats Mr. Smith

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

LL Cool J proudly poses with his Culture Icon Award during the Phoenix Awards ceremony. “In hip hop culture, we’re not always politically correct but we are always artistically correct, and so this love of this culture and this love of this art wouldn’t be anything without all of your support,” the rapper stated during his acceptance speech.

Looking Good

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Steven Horsford (D-NV) poses alongside Kevin Liles as they attend the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards. Earlier in the evening, Horsford stated: “The power of the Black community in America today is evident. And I don’t just mean our political power, but power in every aspect of American life – in our neighborhoods, in business, in media, in the arts and entertainment, in health and science and so many other areas.”

Star Power

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Actors Janelle Jones and Kofi Siriboe speak onstage during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards.

Michigan Stand Up

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Lieutenant governor of Michigan Garlin Gilchrist attends the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards.

Beautiful People

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Angela Rye and Jalen Rose looked beautiful as they attended the Phoenix Awards.

The Impeccable Susan L. Taylor

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Susan L. Taylor chats with Al Sharpton during the Phoenix Awards ceremony.

All Smiles

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and others were all smiles as they graced the stage at the Phoenix Awards.

Bold In Blue

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

U.S. State Rep. Ayanna Pressley looked stunning in blue as she posed for photos at the event.

The Caucus

Image for article titled The Best Star-Studded Moments From Congressional Black Caucus&#39; 2023 Phoenix Awards
Photo: Jemal Countess (Getty Images)

Congressional Black Caucus members pose onstage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC.

