The Best and Worst TikTok Theories About Beyoncé’s Upcoming ‘Act III’ Album

In news that can only be described as “how does anyone have this much time on their hands?” members of Beyoncé‘s Beyhive have buzzing all about on social media thanks to the singer’s recent posts on Instagram. But unlike any other person who may have just been posting a photo dump with no ulterior motive, Beyoncé’s pictures are usually precursors to her next endeavor — so most folks aren’t taking it as an exception this time around.

While some viewed her recent pics as a cute recap of her at the 2026 Super Bowl, support of Bad Bunny’s record-breaking Halftime Show performance and a simple ootd (that’s “outfit of the day” for those unfamiliar), others who are deeper into her lore are breaking down the alleged symbolisms and clues present as potential signs to her upcoming Act III.

And because we know you’re going to get a kick out of this as much as we did, keep reading to see a break down of some of the best and worst theories.

Best: Beyonce’s Super Bowl Post, Tina Turner, and “Private Dancer”

@lorebreakers Replying to @Sidsational Beyoncé Act III will be her “Private Dancer” released May 29, 2026 when she 44 years old just like Tina released it May 29, 1984 at 44 years old! #ACTIII ♬ original sound – Lore Breakers

Okay, walk with us on this one now — there’s a lot of ground to cover but it’s too good not to highlight. One of the biggest things that we still don’t know about Bey’s Act III is exactly what type of music genre it’s going to encompass. While many have theorized it could be rap or gospel, a large majority of people have surmised that this new era will rock & roll centered. And now, thanks to the “Renaissance” singer’s latest pictures, that theory has gotten even more validity.

Per TikTok user Lorebreakers, they’ve connected the picture of Bey peering through a peephole in her Super Bowl 2026 photo dump as one point of view and a clip from her “Cowboy Carter Tour” banging on a door to be let out as the other POV. They argue that the visual was tied to her “Peep Show Interlude” that was shown onscreen during the tour, in which Bey was seemingly taking on the role of a private dancer, doing a performance for a client.

This private dancer moment is then tied to rock & roll icon Tina Turner’s album “Private Dancer” which was released on May 29, 1984, when Turner was 44. And as we well know, Bey has been outspoken about her love for Turner and how influential she was throughout her career and even wore a shirt in her honor during the London stop of the CC Tour.

Thus, they argue that Beyonce, who turns 44 in September, could very well release Act III on May 29 as a nod to Turner — especially seeing as how she’s co-chairing the Met Gala at the top of the month anyway. For additional context, Bey also has a pattern of releasing albums on the 29th as “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” dropped on July 29, 2023 and March 29, 2024, respectively.

In essence, this seems like a highly probable theory, as lofty as it may be.

Worst: Beyoncé’s Bob Is an Act III Warning Shot

User Starking2006 pointed to Bey’s newly debuted blonde bob in her Super Bowl pics as a forewarning to her upcoming era and cautioned people against feigning surprise by the time she really starts the roll out of whatever she has coming down the pipeline. While this has some validity — as one of the earliest images of Bey’s “Cowboy Carter”-era was her rocking a blonde bob and a black cowboy hat — it doesn’t really point to anything outside of a new hairstyle.

But then again, anything is possible so we could all end up being proven wrong.

Best: Beyoncé, FIFA World Cup and America’s 250th Birthday

@maisonmyth beyoncé posted THIS and everyone missed it. the telephone theory is a distraction from her actual endgame: reclaiming american iconography on the world’s biggest stage. renaissance = future. cowboy carter = past. act iii = the revolution happening RIGHT NOW. and she’s performing it at fifa 2026. formation was practice. DC was the warmup. this is the takeover. #beyonce #actiii #FIFAWorldCup #fyp #beyhive ♬ original sound – Maison B

Another one of the major theories floating around is coming from TikTok user Maison Myth who argues that Bey’s “Act III” will coincide somehow with America’s 250th birthday on July 4 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, that set to be hosted here in the United States. They argue that for the past two albums, she’s been reclaiming genres that were stolen from Black originators, including disco/house music that had Black, queer roots as well as Country music, which has Black roots that have been largely erased.

With Bey posting all the America-themed imagery during her “Cowboy Carter” run and now posting a picture in her 2026 Super Bowl photo dump of America’s 250 birthday — which so happened to be shown in the same stadium where she did her iconic Black Panther-themed Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in 2016 — this user is arguing that she’ll once again use a grand stage, like the opening ceremony at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to begin her third act.

WHEW! We know that was a lot to take in, but you’ve got to admit—these theories have made some serious points. Regardless of if you’ve been convinced fully or not, keep your eyes out for May at the Met Gala because Bey will definitely give us something to talk about.