Believe it or not, the most talented and gifted athletes in the world are making more money than they ever have before. Don’t take it from me, take it from Forbes and their list of the world’s highest-paid athletes.

Advertisement

Even more impressive, of the 50 stars named, more than half of them are Black. Meaning that Black people in basketball, football, soccer, boxing, and auto racing are making a lot of bread.

Here are the richest Black athletes in the world.