It happens every year. You think you’re all done with your shopping, and then you get invited to a holiday party or involuntarily forced into an office Secret Santa. But you don’t have to blow your budget to brighten someone’s holiday. Whether you’re looking for stocking stuffers, grab bag goodies or a last-minute hostess gift, we’ve rounded up some of the dopest stocking stuffers that are all under $30. You’re welcome.
Lace Charms - Gem Pack - $28
Great jewelry can level up any look. These lace charms accessories are the bling your sneakers didn’t know they needed.
Perry Boyce - Lavender + Fields Candle - From $14
This Lavender + Fields Candle from Black-owned scent maker Perry Boyce is a beautiful blend of herbs and lavender that will give your home that warm and fuzzy feeling.
Snoop on the Stoop - $19.99
Say goodbye to Elf on the Shelf. Snoop on the Stoop is where it’s at. I mean, who doesn’t want a hand-crafted clay version of the D-O double G on their mantle? But here’s a heads up to Snoop fans with kids: the 10-inch figure is smoking a fatty.
Urban Intellectuals - Black History Playing Cards - $19.99
Now you can school your cousins on Black history while you beat them at spades. Urban Intellectuals Black History Playing cards. The illustrations on the face cards depict examples of Black excellence, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Althea Gibson. And the number cards include Black history facts and quotes.
Funko Pop - Wakanda Forever - $12
You can’t have a collection of Marvel Pop! figures without Black Panther. The 3-inch Wakanda Forever bobblehead is the perfect tribute to the new superhero.
The Spice Lab Himalayan Salt Tequila Shooters - $29.95
You’ll never have to worry about adding too much salt to the rim of your shot glass again. Himalayan Salt Tequila Shooters are made with just the right amount of salt for your tequila or Bloody Mary shot.
All Very Goods - Cotton Bandana - $24
No one does artistic accessories like Washington D.C.-based All Very Goods. We can’t get enough of their 100 percent cotton bandanas printed with colorful designs that are all about the culture.
Nothing brings the party vibe down faster than a guest messing up your house. Protect your tables and your friendships with these Hexagon Concrete Coasters.
University of Dope - $24.99
The hip-hop heads at your holiday party will love battling it out with the University of Dope. The game is full of fun challenges like debating the best rap soundtrack and spitting lines from “Ain’t Nothing But a G Thang.” Warning! The first person to mess up has to take a drink.
Little Dot Studio - Luggage Tag - $14
Give your travel accessories an upgrade with this customizable luggage tag. Pick your favorite tag and strap color and customize it with your name, address and phone number. It’s a definite upgrade from that handwritten tag you’re carrying around now.
Quartz and Rainbows You Are Magical As FucK Affirmation Cards - $22
Because everyone can use a little positivity, these colorful affirmation cards will remind you that, you got this.
The Pink Locket - Confident Women Jewelry Dish - $29
The clutter on your dresser will look so much better in a confident women’s jewelry dish from The Pink Locket. The three-inch clay dishes display affirmations like “Today I Will Slay,” to remind you just how dope you are.
Leather Airpod Case -$17.50
If you know someone with Airpods that look like they’ve been to war, they’ll appreciate this leather case to keep them clean and safe. A cutout lets you charge while keeping them inside.
Go into the new year with good intentions. This Gratitude Journal is the perfect way to keep your personal thoughts in one place.
Pear Nova - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Vibranium Claws Layovers Luxury Faux Nails - $20.40
No time for a mani? No problem. These limited edition Black Panther-inspired Luxury Faux Nails from Black-owned nail brand Pear Nova will make you feel like a Wakandan warrior.
