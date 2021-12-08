Thandiwe Newton is sticking with HBO, as the Westworld star is in talks to join Magic Mike’s Last Dance at HBO Max.



Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there is no word on what her role would be, but it is the female lead.

Newton was most recently seen opposite Hugh Jackman in Reminisce, which also premiered on HBO Max the same time as its theatrical release. If you haven’t seen it, don’t worry, no one did.

In addition to her Emmy nominated role as Maeve in Westworld, Newton has also appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, For Colored Girls, Mission Impossible 2 and Crash. She’s also a recurring voice on the animated series Big Mouth.

Can we take a moment and ask when Westworld Season 4 is coming? It feels like it’s been a lifetime since Season 3.

G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Trade Coffee Gifts Mmm, coffee

You can order subscriptions as small as two bags per month and as large as 24, which is ludicrous, but nice to know that it's an option. Buy at Trade Coffee

Per Box Office Mojo, Magic Mike made $167 million worldwide, while Magic Mike XXL brought in $117 million.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will once again star Channing Tatum, be directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin.

Advertisement

The actor announced the news on Twitter writing, “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”



Advertisement

We have no idea what the third movie will entail, but obviously there will be sexy dancing, with a dramatic storyline no one pays attention to. Nobody went to Magic Mike for the acting.

Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL co-starred Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Adam Rodriguez, Kevin Nash and Donald Glover as Mike’s fellow dancers. The story follows dancer Mike Lane, and is loosely based on Tatum’s experience as a stripper.

Advertisement

The popularity of the first two films inspired the “Magic Mike Live” stage show, which has played Las Vegas, London, Berlin and Australia. Yeah, it’s exactly what you expect it to be.

Are you interested in seeing Magic Mike’s Last Dance? Will Thandiwe Newton’s presence make you want to head to the theater?