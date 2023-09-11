Tau Kappa Omega 'Strolling' Video Isn't Just Cultural Appropriation. It's Embarrassing As Hell

The now viral video of a mostly Asian fraternity strolling to Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” isn’t just a stark example of cultural appropriation—it’s also embarrassing as hell. It has gotten more than 20 million views and has become a topic of conversation in these internet streets.

The fraternity, known as Tau Kappa Omega, is self-described as the first Asian-interest fraternity and was officially recognized at the University of Oklahoma in 2002.

Even though it was designed to “provide the depth and structure to effectively embody the vision of a group that would redefine Brotherhood,” this video shows the opposite with a shallow interpretation of Black Greek life.

X/Twitter user @Soulful1865 flashed a light on the fraternity’s cringey dance moves by sharing the video on his account with the caption: “Black Americans are the most imitated ethnic group in the world to date.” In the footage, there are two Black men participating alongside Tau Kappa Omega.

However, there is no rhythm, no coordination, no cadence, no swag. It’s bad enough that the group essentially made a mockery out of Black fraternities and sororities—which had to fight for their rightful place at college campuses—but they did a piss poor job of even staying on beat.

Alpha Phi Alpha was founded at Cornell University in 1906 and soon after, organizations like Delta Sigma Theta, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Omega Psi Phi and Sigma Gamma Rho were formed. When Tau Kappa Omega pilfers Black traditions, it’s not a joke that should just be easily dismissed.

It is an attempt to erode the significance of what Black people have fought for because racist institutions and structures gave us no choice. The viral footage is a reminder that folks feel way to comfortable stealing from our culture—and we need to continue to call them out on it.