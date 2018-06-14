Screenshot: Takeisha Saunders (Facebook)

Two weeks ago, Takeisha Saunders came across a Father’s Day card at Target in Rockwall, Texas, that immediately had her seething. It was allegedly the only card featuring a black couple, and it was actually a “Baby Daddy” card.

The inside of the card, created by American Greetings, read:

You’re a wonderful husband and father and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.

Now, some may notice that the inside does note that the intended recipient of the card is a “husband,” but after the outrage hit social media, Target decided to pull the cards, according to the Kansas City Star.

“We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target,” the statement said. “We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell.”

Advertisement

It’s interesting that Saunders wrote that the card wasn’t her narrative (even though, once again, it does say “husband” on the inside), but what about those people whose narrative does fit the card?

Oh well. Happy Baby Daddy Father’s Day!