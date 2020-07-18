Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive in Los Angeles

Photo : Maury Phillips ( Getty Images )

Singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton is in hospital after being reportedly found unconscious at the Ritz-Carlton in Los Angeles on Thursday night.



E! News confirmed on Saturday that Braxton’s partner David Adefeso called 911 after he found her unresponsive at T he Ritz where they had been staying.

From E:

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to E! that they received a call around 9:57 p.m. local time for an unconscious adult female. Per the LAFD, the unidentified woman was transported to a nearby hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed they received a call around 9:45 p.m. for a medical emergency at 900 W. Olympic, the address for the The Ritz-Carlton Residences. The source explained that Braxton had taken some medication and had been drinking before Adefeso found her.

Various reports have suggested that Braxton was attempting suicide, though there has been no confirmation of this from her family or representatives.

E!’s source said, “Quarantine has been particularly challenging for Tamar and has taken its toll on her path to mental wellness,” but added that Adefeso does not believe she was trying to kill herself.

In the week leading up to her hospitalization, Braxton had been tweeting about her new show on VH1, To Catch a Beautician, as well as seemingly venting about her experience on WE TV, where she starred on Braxton’s Family Values.

According to Page Six, WE TV execs had sent an email to employees recently about how they would be supporting the Black community, and Braxton responded by saying the network had made her suicidal in the past.



Speaking of sexual assault that she had experienced as a child, Braxton wrote to WE TV that their producers “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members.”

“You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt,” she added.

In a statement on Braxton’s hospitalization WE TV only said, “We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”