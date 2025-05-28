Meet Tiffanie Barriere: The Drinking Coach Making History at the NYSE
Take a Peek Inside America's Most Notorious Southern Plantation Mansions

History

Take a Peek Inside America's Most Notorious Southern Plantation Mansions

The Nottoway plantation home was only one of many beautiful southern mansions with grisly backstories.

Kalyn Womack
Photo: Wikicommons
Photo: Wikicommons

Dammnnnnn...not the biggest plantation still standing in the South getting burnt to a mere crisp. The Nottoway Plantation wasn’t only known for its intimidating presence in Louisiana and horrid history of slavery. This mansion was unbelievable — which is why the white folks are crying over the mysterious fire that gutted the joint.

Now that the baddest house on the block is gone — having burned down May 15 — there will only be more attention on the plantations still standing and actively advertising the homes for bed and breakfast experiences while ignoring the horrors that haunt the grounds. These homes have no business standing let alone being prepped as a wedding venue.

But to truly understand the hierarchy of how these slave owners were living in comparison to the horrid conditions enslaved people were subject to - you have to check out the inside of these places. Not to mention, our people built these mansions. Scroll through to take a peak at some of our hard work that made the most beautiful houses to gaze upon.

Nottoway Plantation, Louisiana

Nottoway Plantation, Louisiana

Photo: Wikicommons
Photo: Wikicommons

The Louisiana home was completed in 1859 by the enslaved people who were owned by John Randolph, becoming known as one of the largest homes to sit along the Mississippi River. The mansion is stacked with 64 rooms, 200 windows and 165 doors. About 155 enslaved people worked this property - which, decades later, became known as a historical treasure available for wedding venues. Take a look at what it looked like inside before it set ablaze...

Dining Room

Dining Room

Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)
Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)

The yellow creates the illusion of additional light.

Ballroom

Ballroom

Screenshot: Louisiana Public Broadcasting (YouTube)
Screenshot: Louisiana Public Broadcasting (YouTube)

This almost looks like a scene out of a horror film or period drama.

Speakeasy

Speakeasy

Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)
Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)

You can tell this was an updated part of the mansion.

Entryway

Entryway

Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)
Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)

All white walls were necessary to maintain light.

Living Room

Living Room

Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)
Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)

If The Wizard of Oz met the American South.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)
Screenshot: TourLouisiana (YouTube)

A gorgeous bedframe with tons of wooden accents.

Oak Alley, Louisiana

Oak Alley, Louisiana

Photo: Wikicommons
Photo: Wikicommons

Over on the west bank of the Mississippi atop a sugarcane field sat this southern mansion. The hard work of enslaved peoples resulted in a home featuring high ceilings, large windows and massive columns to complement the ancient oak trees that sit on the property. Their work was completed 1839 and claimed for ownership by Valcour Aime.

Living Room

Living Room

Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)
Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)

The marble matching the chairs and window curtains is *chefs kiss*.

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)
Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)

Enough space for a fireplace, hutch and a small table.

Dining Room

Dining Room

Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)
Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)

That hanging art piece tells you this house valued music.

Nursery

Nursery

Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)
Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)

Simple but quite large for a baby.

Children's Bedroom

Children’s Bedroom

Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)
Screenshot: Culture Trekking with Janiel (YouTube)

Dubbed the “lavender room,” the space is obviously suited for children.

Belle Meade Plantation, Nashville

Belle Meade Plantation, Nashville

Screenshot: Texas HIKEacholics Travel & Adventure (YouTube)
Screenshot: Texas HIKEacholics Travel & Adventure (YouTube)

Enslaved individuals cleared and developed the 250 acres by Richland Creek bought by John Harding where they built a red brick Federal-style home - the first of its kind. The two-story mansion has a two-story kitchen, 14-foot high ceilings, a library and only four bedrooms and three baths. The home was completed in 1807 and now has a winery on site.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)
Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)

Fireplaces in the bedroom are a nice touch but logistically not ideal.

Entertainment Area

Entertainment Area

Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)
Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)

Feathers and wild plants give this place a feel different from your typical 1800s living space.

Entrance

Entrance

Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)
Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)

Not much light coming in through the front gives this place a spooky feel.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)
Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)

A lot of color and pattern going on here.

Living Room

Living Room

Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)
Screenshot: Viator (YouTube)

Decorated to the absolute max.

Boone Hall, Mt. Pleasant

Boone Hall, Mt. Pleasant

Photo: Wikicommons
Photo: Wikicommons

Located in Charleston County, this mansion was built by enslaved individuals who made the bricks of the home by hand. Their talents resulted in the construction of this mansion which changed ownership over the years but was originally owned by the Boone’s until 1811. The mansion holds two and a half stories, a bull’s-eye window, connecting dining room and kitchen, and a fireplace with built-in bookshelves.

Grand Staircase

Grand Staircase

Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)
Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)

The slightly spiraled staircase greets you as soon as you walk in.

Book Cabinets

Book Cabinets

Screenshot: WCBD News 2 (YouTube)
Screenshot: WCBD News 2 (YouTube)

You can read or play piano in this space.

Living Room

Living Room

Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)
Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)

The built in hutch on the wall was a great choice of architecture.

Dining Room

Dining Room

Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)
Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)

It appears there is a partition to keep the kitchen matters from guests.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)
Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)

Pastels and pattern wallpaper were quite the theme back then.

Brick Dayroom

Brick Dayroom

Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)
Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)

This is probably the best part of the home.

Wooden Foyer

Wooden Foyer

Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)
Screenshot: LadyGodiva67Muzak (YouTube)

Nothing says hand-built like exposed wood.

The Hermitage, Nashville

The Hermitage, Nashville

Photo: Wikicommons
Photo: Wikicommons

The two-story, Federal-style mansion was finished in 1821 and commissioned by former President Andrew Jackson. The mansion features four rooms on each floor, each built with a fireplace, as well as a breezeway connecting the central hallways and a portico with 10 columns.

Entry Way and Grant Staircase

Entry Way and Grant Staircase

Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)
Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)

Painted on the walls on either side of the entrance is the story of Telemachus, the son of Greek mythological figures Odysseus and Penelope.

Dining Room

Dining Room

Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)
Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)

The blue paint was the perfect touch of color to this space.

Parlor

Parlor

Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)
Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)

There is a front and back parlor, identical to each other in the house and perfectly suited for entertaining.

Library

Library

Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)
Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)

If the president didn’t have a library in his home, I’d be concerned.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)
Screenshot: Bobblehead George (YouTube)

The drapes of the bedframe are truly giving royalty.

