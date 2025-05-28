Take a Peek Inside America's Most Notorious Southern Plantation Mansions

Dammnnnnn...not the biggest plantation still standing in the South getting burnt to a mere crisp. The Nottoway Plantation wasn’t only known for its intimidating presence in Louisiana and horrid history of slavery. This mansion was unbelievable — which is why the white folks are crying over the mysterious fire that gutted the joint.

Now that the baddest house on the block is gone — having burned down May 15 — there will only be more attention on the plantations still standing and actively advertising the homes for bed and breakfast experiences while ignoring the horrors that haunt the grounds. These homes have no business standing let alone being prepped as a wedding venue.

But to truly understand the hierarchy of how these slave owners were living in comparison to the horrid conditions enslaved people were subject to - you have to check out the inside of these places. Not to mention, our people built these mansions. Scroll through to take a peak at some of our hard work that made the most beautiful houses to gaze upon.