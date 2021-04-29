T-Pain Handles Racist Call of Duty Players in the Best Way Possible: Absolutely Destroying Them

Photo : Carmen Mandato ( Getty Images )

T-Pain’s internet presence is truly one of the most delightful things we’ve got going for us. If you weren’t aware, the R&B singer is an avid gamer who streams on Twitch from time to time. When he recently encountered a group of racists in the lobby for a match in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, well, shawty snapped.



Advertisement

In a video T-Pain uploaded to TikTok, a group of presumably white kids are heard saying “Fuck Black Lives Matter,” as well as repeatedly saying “nigger,” because as we all know, the N-word is just the height of comedy for white people on the internet. T-Pain handled it like champ, though, staying quiet until the match began. When the match started, he made his intentions very clear.



“I want every single fucking one of them,” he says in the video.



Get every single fucking one of them he did, as the video shows him repeatedly stomping the shit out of every member of the opposing team throughout the duration of the game. His hype intensifies as his kill count goes up, yelling “delete the Black skins from your motherfucking COD!” at one point. The video ends with Najm getting the dub and yelling “Oh, looks like the nigga wins!”



Let me tell you, as someone who has been an avid Call of Duty player since my high school days on Modern Warfare 2, it’s not exactly uncommon to encounter racist trolls in the game. I completely understand the satisfaction of just embarrassing racists on the other end. Personally, when encountering such assholes, I love targeting them to the point where they just straight quit the game.

So word of advice for the trolls among us: Talk all the shit you want; chances are it’s just going to get you bodied. Potentially by T-Pain of all people.