Photo: iStock

The Chads are really trying it. The brothers of the suspended Theta Tau chapter at Syracuse University have issued an apology for their racist videos, but still insist that the behavior depicted was not meant to be racist, but instead was part of a “satirical sketch” showing an uneducated, intolerant person.



“Each semester our new members are given the opportunity to write and act out a skit, in order to roast the active brothers. This event was never intended to be centered around racism or hate. This year, one of these brothers is a conservative Republican, and the new members roasted him by playing the part of a racist conservative character,” the chapter said in a statement on its website.

“It was a satirical sketch of an uneducated, racist, homophobic, misogynist, sexist, ableist and intolerant person. The young man playing the part of this character nor the young man being roasted do not hold any of the horrible views espoused as a part of that sketch,” the statement added. “ None of the satire was said or done in malice.”

I mean ... I guess, dude.

The chapter came under fire earlier this week after video—including one showing a racist pledge—surfaced online.

“I solemnly swear to always have hatred in my heart for niggers, spics and most importantly the fucking kikes,” the person on his knees repeated back to another individual.

Syracuse University has launched an investigation into the incident and suspended the frat.

In the statement, the chapter members went on to describe how ashamed they were of the negative publicity the videos have brought.

“Anyone of color or of any marginalized group who has seen this video has every right to be angry and upset with the despicable contents of that video,” the statement noted. “Theta Tau is made up of a diverse group of engineering students from a variety of nationalities, beliefs, and backgrounds, and we strongly believe that racism has no place on a university campus. College is supposed to be about the ideals of the future —a new generation to replace the old one—and it’s with profound embarrassment and disappointment in ourselves that we find our fraternity in this situation.”



Meanwhile, the national organization has denounced the video, launching an investigation into the matter.

“I intend to hold our members and chapters to a higher standard than this. Please be assured that we will take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation,” the national group’s leadership said in its own statement.