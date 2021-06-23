Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice Honored With ASCAP Voices of Culture, Culture Creators Awards

(Left to Right): Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, D-Nice. Photo : Mike Coppola for TIDAL/y Gregg DeGuire for The Recording Academy/Jerritt Clark for Mark Pitts & Bystorm Ent ( Getty Images )

The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced the recipients for its Voice of Culture Award, The Root has learned.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the winners are none other than Verzuz creators Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and Club Quarantine’s very own DJ D-Nice. As a part of this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, the Voice of Culture Award highlights ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and the culture.

Undoubtedly changing the digital landscape with their innovative musical events, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice brought joy and escapism, ushering in a new form of connection all across the country during a time that we needed it the most.

Reflecting on their contributions and awards during the ASCAP Experience panel Voices of the Culture: How Swizz Beatz, Timbaland & D-Nice United the World Through Music, D-Nice explained:

“I’ve been an ASCAP member for decades. During the beginning of the pandemic… it was about playing music to save lives, and to keep music around, to keep people dancing together. This [award] represents that this mission has been accomplished.”

“We gave people a safe haven to run to. Whether it was running away from the news we’ve seen every day, or whether it was running back in the house after countless hours of protest outside,” Swizz Beatz added. “The message is to promote timeless music and timeless artists. That’s why this award is so important. ASCAP is a part of that as well.”

Timbaland echoed, “It was a trying year, but I think D-Nice, Swizz, and I…showed our community that we are very strong together, not apart.”

Additionally, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice will also be recognized at this year’s Culture Creators “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch in partnership with YouTube. According to a press release sent, D-Nice will be awarded the 2021 Innovator of the Year Award, while Swizz Beatz is set to receive the 2021 Icon Award, both for their accomplishments and upliftment of Black culture during the pandemic. They join an influential group of prior recipients including but not limited to the late Andre Harrell, Tiffany Haddish, Byron Allen, Jesse Collins and Marsai Martin.

To view the complete list of winners for the 2021 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards, be sure to visit their website. Be sure to catch the 2021 Culture Creators “Innovators & Leaders” Brunch when it airs July 1 on the Culture Creators YouTube Channel at 8p.m. EST.

