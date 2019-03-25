Screenshot: WLNY-TV

For the past few days, social media has been consumed with outrage at a clip circulating online in which an elderly woman is brutally assaulted on a subway. But thankfully, because God is rather averse to ugly, the coward in question has been apprehended and charged with second and third-degree assault and harassment.

Which means we’ve graduated from this:

To this:

According to WCBS, the vicious attack occurred on March 10 aboard a northbound 2 train as it pulled into the 238th Street / Nereid Avenue station in the Bronx. While police believe the assault was unprovoked, the suspect, 36-year-old Marc “I Wholeheartedly Deserve to Get My Ass Beat” Gomez, pinned the blame solely on the victim—asserting at his arraignment on Sunday that she threatened him with a knife that mysteriously dissolved into thin air as he pummeled her with a barrage of punches and brutal kicks.

As to how police were able to track down the suspect nobody knows—as authorities have remained mum on the subject. But thankfully, justice has prevailed as the coward remains in custody.

“Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” tweeted NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.