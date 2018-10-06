Photo: Alex Brandon (AP Images)

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine proved her 53 percent white woman bonafides with a vote of support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, all but assuring his confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.



Of course, that fake Democrat in West Virginia Joe Manchin is trash for voting “yes” too, but that is a different story.

Collins went on the Senate floor yesterday to deliver a painstakingly long, bullshit excuse over why she decided to vote for Kavanaugh. Yeah, we will likely have an alleged sexual abuser on the High Court, but there is hope: someone may come to the rescue and kick Sen. Collins out of the Senate.



Besides a 2020 opposition website crashing after people overwhelmed it with donations to her unknown 2020 challenger, former White House Communications Chief Jen Psaki asked on Twitter who would be the one to take on Collins in Maine.

Then, Susan Rice, the real Susan from Maine, stepped up and said, “Me.”

Advertisement

This generated buzz of a possible 2020 Senate run from the former National Security Advisor. But Rice, who has deep family ties to Maine, quickly shut down any real talk in a follow-up tweet.

But Rice did not outright say she would not run. She simply said she’s not making any announcements.

Advertisement

So there’s hope! Please, Ambassador Rice, please run. If for nothing else, do it for the culture.