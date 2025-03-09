Surprise, Surprise: Trump DOD Deputy Press Secretary Has A History Of Racist Tweets

Donald Trump handpicked the members of his administration based on previous relationships and perceived loyalty—not integrity. The world was reminded of this fact after a history of racist tweets were discovered from one of his deputy press secretaries at the Defense Department.

Trump, A Victim of "Reverse Racism"? You Gotta Be Kidding Me CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump, A Victim of "Reverse Racism"? You Gotta Be Kidding Me

Kingsley Wilson’s old posts on X resurfaced earlier this week. One of the tweets was antisemitic. Wilson wrote that Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was convicted or raping and murdering a teenage girl and lynched by a Georgia mob in 1915, was guilty even though he was pardoned decades later.

Advertisement

The Anti-Defamation League, an organization formed because of Frank’s case, shared a post honoring his legacy which prompted Wilson to reply and insist he was guilty. “The ADL turned off the comments [on Frank’s post] because they want to gaslight you,” Wilson wrote.

Advertisement

Wilson’s posts don’t stop there—numerous tweets by Wilson target Haitians. She has peddled the gross conspiracy theory stated by both Donald Trump and JD Vance that Haitian migrants living in the U.S. are eating pets and dirt.

Advertisement

Much like her Fox News counterparts, Wilson also pushed the “great replacement theory” on X which is the racist belief that white people in America are being “replaced” by nonwhite immigrant groups.

“Minneapolis became Mogadishu in 10 years time The Great Replacement isn’t a conspiracy theory… it’s reality,” she wrote in a post last year.

Advertisement

Wilson also stated on Thanksgiving in 2022 that the “Native Americans were anything but peaceful before the arrival of white Europeans” and that white Christian males are the most “persecuted” group in the country. Wilson has also referred to transgender people as “corrupted souls.”

Wilson is the daughter of right-wing commentator and former Trump adviser Steve Cortes, so sadly her rhetoric isn’t wholly unexpected. She has previously worked for the conservative think tank Center for Renewing America and Gettr, a social media platform founded by former Trump aide Jason Miller.