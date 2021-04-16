Surprise, Surprise: Facebook Groups for Elite Military Members Become Platforms for Racism, QAnon-sense and Election Fraud Propaganda

Photo : Bumble Dee ( Shutterstock )

It should surprise absolutely no one that some elite members of the U.S. armed forces are QAnon-following MAGAts who are gullible enough to buy into ex-y’all’s-president’s “stop the steal” propaganda and racist enough to believe that Black Lives Matter is an evil that should be punished.

It’s also not surprising that these military veterans had secret Facebook groups that looked more like digital Klan meetings where they shared their ignorance with like-minded white supremacists in uniform. As unsurprising as all of that might be, it still serves as a reminder that the lies America was built on run so deep that some of those considered to be the nation’s greatest defenders are brainwashed jingoists who reflect traditional America, which is basically conservative America.

NBC News recently accessed and reviewed the content of two social media groups—SF Brotherhood— PAC and US Special Forces Team Room—that have more than 5,000 members and found that many of our great special operations soldiers are also great dumbasses whose social and political knowledge are about as deep as a contact lens.

From NBC:

Among the hundreds of Facebook posts NBC News reviewed from forums for current and former Rangers, Green Berets and other elite warriors: a member of a special forces group lamenting that several aides to former Vice President Mike Pence were part of a “Concerted effort by the thieves and pedophiles walking the hallowed halls of the peoples government” to undermine former President Donald Trump. “In a just world, they would have already been taken out behind the court house and shot,” another member commented. In yet another post, a member of one of the groups responded to criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement with an image of a noose and the message “IF WE WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN WE WILL HAVE TO MAKE EVIL PEOPLE FEAR PUNISHMENT AGAIN.”

It’s wild how white people claim America isn’t a racist nation and believe there is no merit to the BLM movement, yet they basically default to images of nooses whenever they want to show their contempt for the cause.

Earlier this year, The Root reported on a study that found that nearly one out of five of those charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are current or former members of the U.S. military, so we already knew that many of our troops are idiot right-wingers who don’t know shit about shit. That being said, as NBC noted, U.S. Special Operations Command has around 70,000 members, so a mere 5,000 of them showing up in whiny-and-deranged-wypipo forums shouldn’t be viewed as a reflection of military personnel as a whole.

Still, even members of these elite military groups have expressed concern over the radicalization of these delusional soldiers.

“The story of radicalization in special operations is a story that needs to be told,” Jack Murphy, a former Army Ranger and Green Beret told NBC. “It has shocked and horrified me to see what’s happened to these guys in the last five or six years.”

More from NBC:

Robert Wilson, a former Green Beret who was commander of the 3rd Special Forces Group, said members of the community “are radicalizing themselves online, just like many of these lone-wolf ISIS terrorists did.” “It’s a problem, and it’s an internal threat to the United States,” said Wilson, who was counterterrorism director on the National Security Council during the Obama and Trump administrations.

These military members are certainly “an internal threat” to America, but they also are America, and that should never be dismissed—as unsurprising as it all might be.