Surprise, Surprise: Donald Jr.’s Triggered Book Sales May Be Rigged

Like father, like son.

Although Donald Junior’s new book has landed in the top spot of the much-coveted New York Times Best Sellers List, there’s some scuttlebutt that the numbers may have been cooked.

According to Page Six, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants To Silence Us by Donald Trump Jr. may be the number one stunner on the newspaper’s nonfiction list, but insiders say that a large portion of initial sales were due to bulk orders.

“It’s known in the industry as the ‘deadly dagger,” the unnamed publishing industry source told the gossip site. “A rare penalty that is only called for flagrant fouls,” when an author or someone affiliated orders large quantities.

“Sales are defined as completed transactions by vendors and individual end-users during the period on or after the official publication date of a title,” a disclaimer reads below the list. “Institutional, special interest, group or bulk purchases, if and when they are included, are at the discretion of The New York Times Best-Seller List Desk editors based on standards for inclusion that encompass proprietary vetting and audit protocols, corroborative reporting and other statistical determinations. When included, such bulk purchases appear with a dagger (†).”

So there is no telling how Junior’s reign at the top will last considering his father has waged a war against media outlets, particularly labeling the legendary newspaper as “The Failing New York Times” on more than one Twitter occasion.

The tome, published by Hachette’s Center Street Books, was strategically released on Election Day and reports have indicated that the Republican National Committee is sending out copies as a fundraising initiative.

The sales have been boosted by the promotion tool, the outlet said.



“We haven’t made a large bulk purchase but are ordering copies to keep up with demand,” an RNC rep revealed. “Each book is sold to an individual who supports the Republican Party … Using books as a means to fundraise is standard practice from political parties on both sides of the aisle.”

A publishing rep said the company is “thrilled” that the book has done so well out the gate.

“Mr. Trump had an amazing book tour with nearly 20 book signings in nine states. Most of the locations sold out of the books, with thousands of books sold during the events. The demand was overwhelming.”

The rep was quick to point out that the RNC did not purchase books directly from Hachette, and they “don’t have knowledge of third-party book purchases.”