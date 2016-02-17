Study Shows States Where Black Americans Are Most Politically Engaged

In 2016, black voters will make up more than 12 percent of the national electorate, WalletHub notes. But black voters are not all equally engaged in the political process and in fulfilling their civic duty.

WalletHub conducted a study of 48 states across six key metrics in order to gauge political engagement, including data such as black-voter turnout and registration during the most recent presidential and midterm elections, as well as proportional representation of blacks in state legislatures and national party conventions.

So where does your state fall?

As it turns out, the top 10 states for most political engagement among blacks are Wisconsin, Ohio, Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and Illinois. The bottom 10 states for black political engagement are Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Washington state, Arizona, Tennessee, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Mississippi had the highest black-voter registration for the 2012 presidential election, with 90.59 percent registered, which is almost three times the percentage in Wyoming, the state with the lowest percentage of black registrants, with 33.33 percent.

Blue states, WalletHub analysts uncovered, have a higher political engagement among black Americans than red states.

Read the full report at WalletHub.