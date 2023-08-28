Steve Harvey Apologizes, Reveals Who Was to Blame for Viral Tweet About Unfunny Comedians

Steve Harvey is apologizing to his fellow comedian colleagues over a now-deleted tweet of his that sparked a debate about unfunny comedians online.

Per Complex, the Family Feud host kicked off a Twitter (now called X) firestorm last week when he posed the question: “a comedian you don’t find funny at all?” to his over 6 million followers. Though the tweet got people reacting (due to inherent negativity laced within in), many people were taken aback and confused at the fact that a comedy legend like Steve would engage in divisive conversation since he comes across overwhelmingly positive and supportive on his social media pages.

Well, over the weekend, the irritated Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man author addressed the tweet, explaining in a video that a staffer was to blame for the it—not him.

“Somebody works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me,” he began. “But the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that? That don’t even make no damn sense.”

He continued: “My whole brand is to be motivational, and I’m gonna turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done nothing like that. I’m so pissed off right now, man. Talkin’ about, ‘I was trying to get some engagement.’ Okay, okay, you trying to get some employment, too.”



“My bad, y’all. Now I gotta come on here and do something, doing a damn selfie. So here it is: I’m sorry, man. My bad, y’all. Won’t happen again though,” he concluded.