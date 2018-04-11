Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Stevante Clark, younger brother of Stephon Clark, the young man killed by Sacramento, Calif., police, recently revealed that he has sought mental health help in the wake of his brother’s untimely and unjust death.

Not long after Stephon Clark, 22, was shot 14 times in his grandmother’s backyard when police mistook his cellphone for a gun, Stevante cursed city Mayor Darrell Steinberg and jumped on the table during a meeting of protesters at City Hall.

On Tuesday, Stevante Clark shook Steinberg’s hand and asked to meet privately with him and Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, according to the New York Daily News.

The News reports that Stevante Clark told them that he sought mental health treatment after police were called to a hotel where his family was staying.

“My heart is gone,” Clark said, repeatedly tapping his head. “Emotions, feelings ...”

Steinberg told Clark that there was no shame in admitting his travails.

“Everybody wants to help you,” Steinberg said. “We’ll help you.”

Capital Public Radio reports that Clark’s family have known for some time that the young man was suffering in the aftermath of his brother’s death, and also applaud him for getting the help he needs.

Family friend Jamilia Land directly addressed the pain and trauma being experienced by the slain 22-year-old’s family.

“Stevante is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder,” she said.

The News also reports that during the meeting, the Sacramento Police Department issued its new written policy regarding body cameras.



The two officers involved in the shooting of Stephon Clark muted their microphones following the shooting. The new policy requires officers to verbalize their reason for turning the mics off

As it now stands, officers are only supposed to turn off cameras when dealing with a sexual assault victim, or if told to do so by a supervisor. They are also authorized to do so if a victim or witness does not want to be filmed, or when speaking to a medical professional.

Mayor Steinberg also told Chief Hahn that he would like answers from Hahn on improvements to the department’s policies and practices in the coming weeks.

According to the Daily News, Stevante Clark also asked the media to cease broadcasting traumatic footage of his brother’s death—what I refer to as “black death porn”—because it causes the family (and most of the rest of us) anxiety and distress.