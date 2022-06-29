After a jam-packed, crazy sports year, ESPN had no shortage of amazing moments to choose from for its annual ESPY Awards. This year’s nominees feature some of the most popular athletes in the world.



Per a press release provided to The Root, brand new NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry is up for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; history making Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani and perennial NHL highlight Connor McDavid.

Look no further than the Best Athlete, Women’s Sports category for a clear example of how amazing women have been across every aspect of the sports world. Olympic gold medal winning gymnast Suni Lee; Paralympic gold medalist Oksana Masters, record-breaking swimmer Katie Ledecky and WNBA champion Candace Parker are all awesome and should just share the award, because none of these women deserve to lose.

Advertisement

With COVID-19 delaying the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, the Best Olympian categories feature both summer and winter athletes competing against one another. Lee, Masters and Ledecky are joined by track and field legend Allyson Felix in Best Olympian, Women’s Sports.

Felix is also nominated for Best Record-Breaking Performance for winning her eleventh Olympic medal, the most every by a U.S. track and field athlete. She’s up against college softball star Jocelyn Alo, who holds the record for the most homeruns in Division I history; some football guy named Tom Brady and Steph, who is nominated for becoming the NBA’s all-time three-pointer record holder. Brady or Steph is probably going to win this one, but let’s shock the world and vote for Allyson Felix and Jocelyn Alo. Those guys have plenty of trophies.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

Championship winners Golden State Warriors, NBA; Chicago Sky, WNBA; Atlanta Braves, MLB; Los Angeles Rams, NFL; Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball; Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football and Colorado Avalanche, NHL are all up for Best Team. Honestly, it’s going to be the Warriors or the Rams, because it’s almost always the NFL or NBA team, but if the award is really about domination, the obvious choice is Oklahoma softball.

Voting is now open for The 2022 ESPYS and runs through Sunday, July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

The 2022 ESPY Awards air Wednesday, July 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Notable ESPY Award nominees:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record for most in Division I history (96)

Allyson Felix, Track & Field won her 11th career medal surpassing Carl Lewis for the United States track and field record

Tom Brady becomes the NFL all-time passing yards leader overtaking Drew Brees

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

BEST PLAY

Unbelievable Corner Kick Goal by Megan Rapinoe

Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal

Ja Morant’s POSTER

Hansel Enmanuel with the play of the year

BEST TEAM

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

BEST OLYMPIAN, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Sunisa Lee, Gymnastics

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Allyson Felix, Track & Field

BEST OLYMPIAN, MEN’S SPORTS

Nathan Chen, Figure Skating

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Nick Mayhugh, Track & Field

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming

BEST GAME