Star’s Scene-Stealing Miss Lawrence Sits Down With The Glow Up

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Miss Lawrence “loves a cape and some heels, darling!” This high-flying performer made his way from walking drag balls into a full-fledged brand and is now in his second season as Miss Bruce, the adorably confounding mess of a hairdresser on the Fox TV series Star.

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Miss Lawrence is as much a master of charm as he is of shade, known for schooling and scandalizing us in all things style during his reign on the crown jewels of reality-TV shows—you may remember him from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta and Fashion Queens.

Today Miss Lawrence has hung up his blow-dryer for good, preferring to be at the forefront of the winds of change as an advocate for LGBTQ rights and slaying it one scene at a time on this season of Star, which airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Miss Lawrence recently dropped by The Glow Up to spill the tea on his history in ballroom culture, spring fashion trends and how performing illegal butt injections just might land a girl in jail!