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The Best Musical Biopics to Stream This Weekend

Grab your favorite microphone and get ready to sing along with our curated list of legendary music movies, from “The Jacksons” to “Purple Rain.”

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Looking for a movie you can sing and dance to while relaxing at home this weekend? Maybe you’re feeling the need to grab your favorite hairbrush and lip-sync to a classic record? From replaying “The Jacksons: The American Dream” singing our favorite Jackson 5 records to the high-energy film of James Brown in the entertaining “Get On Up,” we’ve lined up the best movies to make your weekend on the couch a vibe. Be sure to bookmark this list and share it with your family.

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“The Jacksons: The American Dream”

The 1992 mini-series was centered on the iconic music family and band, the Jackson 5. Coming from the humble beginnings of Gary, Indiana, to Motown stardom, this is a perfect selection to relive a nostalgic time in music history.

“Cadillac Records”

“Cadillac Records” looks at the story of the creation of Chess Records in 1940s Chicago by Leonard Chess, and how he went on to sign well-known blues artists, like Muddy Waters, Little Walter, Etta James, Howlin’ Wolf, and Chuck Berry. The film explores fame, money and personal conflict within the music business. The drama with each character will have you hooked as soon as you press play.

“Dreamgirls”

“Dreamgirls” is a musical staple that we absolutely love. The film tells the story of how Effie White (Jennifer Hudson), Deena Jones (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter), and Lorell Robinson (Anika Noni Rose) created “The Dreamettes.” The struggling singers take us along their journey as they pursue stardom with the help of their ambitious manager, Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx). When White’s heartbreak becomes the focal point after being replaced, she performs the film’s most iconic moment with the legendary song, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” Grab your microphone (or favorite brush), and sing along to the amazing musical movie.

“The Temptations”

If you are looking for another TV miniseries you can two-step to, then “The Temptations” is a great choice. The Temptations are one of the most successful and influential groups in music history. With hits such as “My Girl” and “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” they truly redefined all-male bands.

“Ray”

“Ray” was an incredible biographical drama that highlighted the life of iconic musician Ray Charles. Starring Jamie Foxx as Charles, viewers were taken on a journey from his childhood blindness and family tragedies in Georgia to the rise of his fame as a soul music pioneer. While Charles was a legend on stage, he struggled with heroin addiction, infidelity, and relationships with women like Margie Hendrix (Regina King) and Della Bea Robinson (Kerry Washington).

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel”

The 2020 Lifetime film gives an inside look into the lives of the highest-selling female gospel group in history. Produced by Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah, the story focuses on the matriarch, Dr. Mattie Moss Clark, who pushes her five daughters, Jacky, Denise, Twinkie, Dorinda and Karen to greatness. The film highlights the sisters’ struggle to bring gospel music into the mainstream. Between the intense drama and the classic gospel music, you are in for a good time.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Tina Turner’s classic biopic, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” stars Angela Bassett as Tina Turner and Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner. The movie follows the challenging life of Anna Mae Bullock, from her connection with bandleader Ike Turner to becoming the global icon Tina Turner. While the duo achieved massive success, the films captured the physical and emotional abuse Tina endured throughout her marriage. The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s strength and resilience channeled through Bassett was astounding.

“Straight Outta Compton”

This epic story about legendary hip-hop group N.W.A. was set in the late 1980s and follows the lives of Eazy-E (Jason Mitchell), Dr. Dre (Cory Hawkins), Ice Cube (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), MC Ren (Aldis Hodge), and DJ Yella (Neil Brown). The biopic highlights the group’s cultural impact, including a standoff with the FBI and the police over the song “F*** tha Police.” It also details the fallout from Ice Cube and, later, Dr. Dre’s moves to launch solo careers. If you are a ’90s hip-hop fan, this one is for you.

“Get On Up”

“Get On Up” vividly explores the life of James Brown, from his traumatic childhood in the rural South to becoming the “Godfather of Soul.” Starring Chadwick Boseman, the film highlights Brown’s impact on music, his demanding leadership style with his band, and his relationship with Bobby Byrd, all while fighting his own internal demons.

“The Five Heartbeats”

Even though it’s a fictional story, “The Five Heartbeats” is one of those soulful classics that fans will never get tired of. The movie follows Duck, J.T., Choirboy, Dresser and Eddie, who form a Motown-style R&B group and rise to fame in the 1960s. Between the powerful vocals and incredible story, you will feel like you are watching the film for the first time.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is a captivating story that centers on the “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (played by Viola Davis), as she battles with her white management for control over her music and legacy. And who can forget Chadwick Boseman’s performance in his final role? Levee, the ambitious trumpeter who is determined to modernize the blues as he works to secure his stardom. The film explores themes of racial exploitation, general trauma, and the fight for artistic ownership.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Our love for Whitney Houston runs deep, so you know we had to add this one to our list. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is a 2022 biographical drama that celebrates the life of the iconic singer, portrayed by Naomi Ackie. The film takes us on her journey from New Jersey church choir girl to global fame under the guidance of legendary record executive Clive Davis. Pinned as “The Voice,” the film explores the highs and lows: her fraught relationship with her father, her marriage to Bobby Brown and her struggles with substance abuse.

“Purple Rain”

The semi-autobiographical classic “Purple Rain” follows “The Kid” (Prince), a brilliant but troubled Minneapolis rocker, and his band, The Revolution. As he fights for a spot on the legendary First Avenue stage, he’s juggling a challenging home life, band tensions and a rivalry with Morris Day for the love of singer Apollonia. It’s a raw look at the artist’s career pressures and personal demons as he fights for the spotlight.

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Starring Andra Day, “The United States vs Billie Holiday” follows the life of the jazz legend Billie Holiday. Focusing on her 1940s persecution by federal narcotics agents led by Harry Anslinger to pin her for her anti-lynching song, “Strange Fruit.” Between her heroin addiction and her affair with the undercover agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes), this movie is a phenomenal biopic of the late jazz singer.

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