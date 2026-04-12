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The Best Black Fashion From Coachella Weekend 1

We’re taking a look at how Teyana Taylor, Karrueche, and the festival crowd are showing off their style on and off the Coachella stage.

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L: Lizzo C: Big Sean R: Teyana Taylor (Getty Images)

It’s Coachella time! As we take a look at the weekend’s biggest sets from our favorite artists, we already know the real headliner is fashion. From the polo fields to the desert after-parties, the style is already showing up and showing out. From Teyana Taylor’s showstopping look to Karrueche’s effortless festival chic fit, we’re giving you a first-hand look at who is setting the bar on and off the stage.

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Big Stage Energy

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Lizzo performs with Sexyy Red at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lizzo was having a lot of fun dancing with Labubu while she performed on stage. Go Lizzo!

Big Hair, Don’t Care

Winnie Harlow at CARAVANA 15-Year Celebration at Coachella held at The Madison Club on April 09, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Katie Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Giving us an earthy chic look, Winnie Harlow looked absolutely whimsical in her neutral-colored dress with her skin tone heels. Gosh, the hair is eating!

So Cali

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) People attend the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images for Coachella)

Keeping it real chill, this festival attendee is wearing a knit top paired with a denim skirt. The scarf with the fitted baseball cap gives the festival look a nice touch.

Stylish Cowgirl

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A festivalgoer attends the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella)

When we see a cowboy hat paired with boots, we know we’re heading into festival season. This festival-goer looked GOOD in her all-black look—it was the perfect vibe for the desert heat.

Polka Dots

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Street Style at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

Don’t mind us, we’re just over here obsessing over these polka dots on this Coachella attendee.

Silver Shaker

Teyana Taylor at the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

This is another moment where Teyana Taylor proves she can do no wrong when it comes to serving us a look. The ‘Request’ singer was on our necks in a silver beaded, floor-length dress, paired with standout designer shades that set the look off. We just love her!

Turn The Vibes Up

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Tinashe performs at Do LaB during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tinashe is bringing all the festival vibes with this simple long-sleeved white crop top and a cute pair of white Daisy Dukes. We see you, girly!

Damn, Damson!

Damson Idris at the 9th Annual REVOLVE Festival on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Damson Idris is giving us glistening skin as he heads into the invite-only Revolve Fest event at Coachella. The actor was all smiles, wearing an all-black fit with Nike Air Jordans to complement the relaxed look.

Charms & Beads

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Festivalgoers attend at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

When it comes to Black women, our hair is often the focal point of our look. This Coachella attendee’s beautiful tresses were decorated with beads that looked absolutely incredible.

Denim Down

@kristy.sarah

BIEBERCHELLAAAAA #coachella

♬ original sound – Kristy Sarah

Kristy Sarah gives us a behind-the-scenes look as she preps for Coachella. The all-denim looks absolutely amazing on her.

City Girls Up

Jatavia ‘JT’ Shakara Johnson at Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2026 on April 11, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

JT is giving us face with her floral print two-piece set, even showing off her beautifully designed nails. When is the next record dropping, JT?

Big Sean

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 10: Big Sean and Hugel pose for a photo backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Big Sean was caught chilling between sets at the Coachella Festival with French DJ and producer, Hugel.

A Little Colorful 90s Vibe

Karrueche Tran at NYLON House in the Desert held at Desert International Horse Park on April 10, 2026 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Chad Salvador/Variety via Getty Images)

We have got to give it to Karruche; she looks absolutely adorable in this colorful hoodie, cute cutoff denim shorts, and a pair of lace-up boots that set her look off perfectly.

Kehlani & Giveon

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 11: Kehlani performs with Giveon at the Coachella Stage during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

Two underrated R&B heavy hitters, Kehlani and Giveon, share a few words with fans while they are on stage.

Pop Meets Afrobeats

@seasonedbf

ESSENCE YOU WILL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS #seasoned #coachella #justinbieber #tems #wizkid

♬ original sound – Seasoned

Social media has been on fire since Justin Bieber surprised fans with a performance with Tems and Wizkid for the hit record, “Essence.” You know it’s going to be a vibe when this record comes on.

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