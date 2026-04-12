The Best Black Fashion From Coachella Weekend 1

It’s Coachella time! As we take a look at the weekend’s biggest sets from our favorite artists, we already know the real headliner is fashion. From the polo fields to the desert after-parties, the style is already showing up and showing out. From Teyana Taylor’s showstopping look to Karrueche’s effortless festival chic fit, we’re giving you a first-hand look at who is setting the bar on and off the stage.
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Big Stage Energy
Lizzo was having a lot of fun dancing with Labubu while she performed on stage. Go Lizzo!
Big Hair, Don’t Care
Giving us an earthy chic look, Winnie Harlow looked absolutely whimsical in her neutral-colored dress with her skin tone heels. Gosh, the hair is eating!
So Cali
Keeping it real chill, this festival attendee is wearing a knit top paired with a denim skirt. The scarf with the fitted baseball cap gives the festival look a nice touch.
Stylish Cowgirl
When we see a cowboy hat paired with boots, we know we’re heading into festival season. This festival-goer looked GOOD in her all-black look—it was the perfect vibe for the desert heat.
Polka Dots
Don’t mind us, we’re just over here obsessing over these polka dots on this Coachella attendee.
Silver Shaker
This is another moment where Teyana Taylor proves she can do no wrong when it comes to serving us a look. The ‘Request’ singer was on our necks in a silver beaded, floor-length dress, paired with standout designer shades that set the look off. We just love her!
Turn The Vibes Up
Tinashe is bringing all the festival vibes with this simple long-sleeved white crop top and a cute pair of white Daisy Dukes. We see you, girly!
Damn, Damson!
Damson Idris is giving us glistening skin as he heads into the invite-only Revolve Fest event at Coachella. The actor was all smiles, wearing an all-black fit with Nike Air Jordans to complement the relaxed look.
Charms & Beads
When it comes to Black women, our hair is often the focal point of our look. This Coachella attendee’s beautiful tresses were decorated with beads that looked absolutely incredible.
Denim Down
Kristy Sarah gives us a behind-the-scenes look as she preps for Coachella. The all-denim looks absolutely amazing on her.
City Girls Up
JT is giving us face with her floral print two-piece set, even showing off her beautifully designed nails. When is the next record dropping, JT?
Big Sean
Big Sean was caught chilling between sets at the Coachella Festival with French DJ and producer, Hugel.
A Little Colorful 90s Vibe
We have got to give it to Karruche; she looks absolutely adorable in this colorful hoodie, cute cutoff denim shorts, and a pair of lace-up boots that set her look off perfectly.
Kehlani & Giveon
Two underrated R&B heavy hitters, Kehlani and Giveon, share a few words with fans while they are on stage.
Pop Meets Afrobeats
Social media has been on fire since Justin Bieber surprised fans with a performance with Tems and Wizkid for the hit record, “Essence.” You know it’s going to be a vibe when this record comes on.
Straight From
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