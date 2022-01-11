Well, 2022 is certainly starting off with a few surprises. Among them, Star Jones returning to daytime TV as the new judge on Divorce Court.



People reports, she will take over the gavel from Judge Faith Jenkins in September.

“Before I was the legal correspondent for NBC News covering high-profile trials and conducting exclusive jailhouse interviews, I spent six years in a Brooklyn courtroom as a NYC homicide prosecutor and assistant district attorney,” Jones said in a statement. “Since the beginning of my TV career, it’s been my mission to serve as a voice for the voiceless; and after more than 30 consecutive years on television and in people’s homes, that remains true.”

Don’t try and act like Divorce Court isn’t your guilty pleasure. The latest edition has been on the air since 1999, so we know you’ve seen it. It’s sort of like Lay’s potato chips, you can’t watch just one.

“As a fan of television’s longest-running court show, I was honored to be considered to take over the Divorce Court TV bench, following in the footsteps of three incredible women, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Lynn Toler and Judge Faith Jenkins,” Jones continued.

Jones is most well-known as one of the original hosts of The View, which she appeared on from 1997-2006. She’s also been seen on The Wendy Williams Show, The Celebrity Apprentice and red carpet coverage for E! Entertainment.

“I will offer the parties before Divorce Court, as well as viewers, a no-nonsense approach to the law and a decision driven by my proven legal expertise, compassion and empathy, personal experiences and hard-earned common sense,” Jones said.

Judge Mablean Ephriam hosted the show from 199-2006, followed by Judge Lynn Toler, who took charge until 2020 when Judge Faith Jenkins joined the series.

“We’ve been very lucky to have had exceptionally talented judges helm Divorce Court. Beginning next season, Star Jones will bring her life experiences, her knowledge as a litigator, and her forceful personality to that storied bench,” Stephen Brown, Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Fox First Run and Fox Television Stations said in a statement. “She aspires to make the show more meaningful, more interactive, and more impactful for the couples and we can’t wait.”

Will you tune in to see Star Jones preside over Divorce Court? Which judge is your favorite?