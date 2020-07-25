Stacey Abrams To Feature In Upcoming Documentary From Amazon Studios on Voter Suppression

Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez ( Getty Images )

Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who lost to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in an election rife with evidence of voter suppression, will feature in a new documentary about that same pervasive issue in America’s democracy premiering in September.



Advertisement

All In: The Fight for Democracy will open in select theaters on September 9 and go on to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime on September 18, Amazon Studios said in a release announcing the documentary.

Described as an insider’s look into barriers to voting, the documentary will also be accompanied by a public campaign to encourage people to vote in November’s elections.

Advertisement

From Amazon:

Ahead of National Voter Registration Day, in coordination with the All In: The Fight for Democracy film release, the filmmakers and Amazon Studios will launch #ALLINFORVOTING, a robust social impact campaign with community-based organizations, non-profits, corporations, artists, activists and influencers. The non-partisan campaign will develop a groundswell of digital content to combat misinformation about the voting process, and launch targeted campaign programming to educate and register first time voters, mobilize communities to have their voices and values counted in the November election (and beyond), and train citizens to know how to recognize and report voter suppression. All In: The Fight for Democracy examines the often overlooked, yet insidious issue of voter suppression in the United States in anticipation of the 2020 Presidential Election. The film interweaves personal experiences with current activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our democracy from the very beginning. With the perspective and expertise of Stacey Abrams, the former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, the documentary will offer an insider’s look into laws and barriers to voting that most people don’t even know is a threat to their basic rights as citizens of the United States.

“Today, we are 100 days out from Election Day – a pivotal moment in our mission to protect our democracy – and we need to come together as a country and make sure every voice and vote is counted,” Abrams said in a statement on Sunday. After her electoral loss in Georgia, Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a PAC that supports voter protection and mobilization.

Directors Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés say that the documentary will tell a “powerful and harrowing story of the fight for the right to vote as well as arm citizens with the tools they need to protect this right.”

Advertisement

We’ll be watching (and voting)!