BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee sees a lot of similarities between the Ku Klux Klan and today’s administration, specifically around fear-mongering and coded rhetoric (see: the origins of Trump’s popular slogan- “America first.”)

“Historically, “America First” was used by the Klan in the 1920's against immigrants,” said Lee. “This stuff is not new ... it’s just been recycled.”

In a recent interview, Lee also mentions the importance of voting in the upcoming midterms and why he doesn’t call Trump the president but instead as “Agent Orange.”

See the full interview above.

