Fans of HBO Max’s South Side, get ready to throw your hands in the air—and wave’em like you just don’t care!



Advertisement

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the popular comedy centered around your favorite “adventure capitalists” will be returning for a third season, much to the excitement of its loyal followers who have been eagerly hoping for another chapter of this authentic and hilarious story. For those unfamiliar, South Side—which is filmed on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood—follows “two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own.”

“Y’all made this happen with your word of mouth. We can’t thank the viewers or the City of Chicago enough,” show creator Diallo Riddle captioned in a post sharing the news on Instagram.

“We are blessed. We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love,” said Riddle, Sultan and Bashir Salahuddin in a joint statement according to Deadline. “South Side finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

Added HBO Max’a EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation Suzanna Makkos, “To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy. A lot of people say that South Side is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘it’s time for the percolator.’”

Seasons one and two of South Side are available to stream now only on HBO Max.