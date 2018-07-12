Photo: Horry County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office

White supremacist Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 31, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after he admitted to wanting to commit a “fucking big-scale” attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”



In March, he pleaded guilty to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition as part of a plea deal he reached with federal prosecutors, according to the Huffington Post.

The plea deal that would have given him the right to appeal if he’d been sentenced to more than three years. The charge carries a maximum of 10 years but sentencing guidelines recommend 27 to 33 months.

This is the definition of white privilege.

He told an FBI agent, posing as a member of the Aryan Nations, that he’s been wanting to commit an act of violence against Jews, Muslims and people of color.

However, his mental health was taken into consideration when it came to the plea deal. The Huffington Post reported that he was diagnosed with schizoaffective and bipolar disorders, as well as having “very low” cognitive functioning and “significantly low” intellect.

His lawyer William F. Nettles said in a filing, “I raised McDowell’s mental health history and cognitive disability (IQ in the first percentile), which was not accounted for by the guideline,” “The judge decided on the high end.”

Oh, what a time to be white.