When it comes to fashion and beauty trends, it seems we really can’t have anything. Black and brown people have always been trendsetters, but for some reason, white people just won’t let us be great. That’s exactly what happened when Hailey Bieber posted a video to her social media showing off her latest fall lip look.

In an August 23 TikTok video captioned “ready for all the fall things including brownie glazed lips,” Mrs. Biebs is seen admiring her pout painted in a clear lip gloss from her beauty line, Rhode, lined with a brown lip liner. The video has received over 3 million views to date. And her fans didn’t waste any time trying to recreate the look while giving credit to their makeup muse for inspiring their new fall look.

Advertisement

But because nothing is ever really new, Black and brown women were quick to jump in the comments and point out to Bieber’s fans that they have actually been rocking this look for decades. For them, this was nothing more than yet another example of cultural identity theft right up there with corn rows, big butts and spray tans.

@ baddiepluq tweeted:

the fact that hailey bieber just wore brown lip liner and clear gloss and the white girls are going crazy over it honey, latinas & black women been hip but y’all called us ghetto for it. #woc

G/O Media may get a commission Tabletop & Board Games to Play This Fall Sit down and play

With the summer over, it’s time to buckle down a prepare for our hibernation in our apartments and houses. With the colder weather on its way, outdoor fun becomes rather limiting, but that makes it a great time to break out a new board game with all your pals. Shop at Amazon Advertisement

Although I don’t think anyone wants to stop Hailey Bieber from rocking her “brownie glazed lips” this fall, we certainly don’t want the 25-year-old to get all of the credit for a beauty trend that was hot before she was born. Call it the Naomi Campbell. Call it the J. Lo. Call it the ‘90s tia. Call it anything. Just don’t call it the damn Hailey Bieber.