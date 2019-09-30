Sophia Chang and The Root's Danielle Belton on Race, Hip-Hop, Friendship and Being The Baddest Bitch in the Room

We laugh a lot. A lot. And we’re very good friends. And one of us wrote a book (psst ... it’s called The Baddest Bitch in the Room and it’s available on Audible right now). But probably the most fascinating thing about being The Root’s editor-in-chief, Danielle Belton, and former music industry veteran-turned-author Sophia Chang—and our friendship —is that despite growing up in different places (Sophia is from Vancouver; I’m from St. Louis) and being different races (I’m African American and Sophia is Korean Canadian), we have more in common than differences—like dating over 40, a love for Korean food and hip-hop, and just being weirdos. It’s a beautiful thing.

Check out Danielle and Sophia’s beautiful thing called friendship as they talk hip-hop, relationships and what it means to truly be the baddest bitch in the room.