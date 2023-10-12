Son of "Famous" Amos, the Legendary Cookie Maker, Shares Sweet Memories with Young Readers

Shawn Amos is a children’s book author and musician who also happens to be the son of entrepreneur Wally “Famous” Amos, one of the GOATs of the cookie game. Now himself a father of three, Amos is sharing his sweet memories of life with the famous cookie maker with a new generation through a series of books for middle-grade readers (ages 8-12).



His debut novel, “Cookies & Milk,” which won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work Youth/Teens in 2022, is a touching tribute to three generations of the Amos family. The story is based on Shawn’s real-life experience helping his dad open his now-legendary Los Angeles cookie shop. And the main character, Ellis, was named for his son.

This month, Amos is picking up where “Cookies & Milk” left off with his follow-up, “Ellis Johnson Might Be Famous.” At the center of the story is 12-year-old Ellis Johnson, who is living his best life after his dad’s cookie store blows up. But life in the spotlight means Ellis has to share his dad with the rest of his fans – something he’s not so happy about.



Ellis is looking forward to performing alongside his dad at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, something he hopes will bring them closer together. But an embarrassing moment threatens to ruin everything.



In an Instagram post announcing the book launch, Amos said he hopes readers of all ages will find something special away from his story.

“It’s about adjusting to extended families and chasing fluency over fame. It also debates whether or not disco sucks. It’s a book for kids and kids who now find themselves adults. It’s fact and fiction. It contains my heart and soul,” he said.