Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

If you were one of the many people who played Mega Millions in October, hoping for a piece of that green pie—there still may be hope for you.

Somewhere out there is a billionaire who may not know it. They could be sitting on a lottery ticket they thought was a dud, or it could be a lottery ticket they bought on impulse as they stopped for gas at the Simpsonville, S.C., KC Mart No. 7—and then got on either I-85 or I-385 just south of Greenville, never thinking about the ticket again.

Whatever the case may be, Holli Armstrong with the South Carolina Lottery Commission told the State that they are still waiting for the winner to come forward and claim their prize.

“This is unusual, considering that it’s $1.5 billion,” Armstrong said.

The person has until late April to claim the prize, at which point the money would be returned to the 44 states that have Mega Millions lotteries.

Advertisement

Even if the person who won the jackpot was an out of town visitor, they would have to redeem their prize through the S.C. Lottery Commission.

So, were you just outside of Greenville, S.C., in late October? Did you happen to buy a lottery ticket while you were there?

If so, you are keeping the rest of us in suspense.

I know I personally double-checked my tickets multiple times, even when the machine seemed to beep at me in an exasperated tone and said “No, bitch. You didn’t win. Damn.”

Advertisement

I will admit that I even kept the ticket after it told me I didn’t win, just in case there was some sort of mistake.

So, if you will excuse me, even though I was nowhere near South Carolina in October, I am about to run to the 7-Eleven and check my ticket again.

Just in case that billion dollars really is actually mine.

I suggest you do the same.