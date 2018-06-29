Screenshot: WEWS-TV

They don’t want us to be great [DJ Khaled voice], but we don’t give a damn about what they want. Nonetheless, it’s important to call out these miserable idiots who would call the cops on a 12-year-old boy who was just running his business in the community.

Reginald Fields, 12, is the proud owner of Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service, and with the help of his cousins, brothers and sisters, he has been cutting lawns and cleaning up yards this summer in Maple Heights, Ohio, WEWS-TV notes.

That was when the killjoy of the century called Maple Heights Police to complain about the children.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it!” Reggie told the news station.

Reggie’s customer that day, Lucille Holt, was also confused when she saw the police, only to realize the neighbor had called about the group cutting a section of their property.

Advertisement

People, I need you to understand: It wasn’t as if Reggie was completely on the other side of the neighbor’s property. There was just over about a foot of grass where the two properties apparently met.

“I was like, that’s a shame. I didn’t know,” Reggie repeated, adding that the situation left him discouraged.

The police didn’t interfere further with the children, thankfully, but still, the situation definitely put a damper on the kids’ day.

Advertisement

Holt, outraged, posted about the incident on Facebook.

“Who does that?” Holt could be heard saying in disbelief of her neighbors. “They call the police for everything. They called the police cause my kids was throwing snowballs, they called the police because my child was crying because he was getting a whooping. Who does that?”

“They should be glad these kids not out here breaking their car windows out,” she added.

Holt’s video turned into a blessing, and the troll’s attempt to squish these kids’ spirits backfired because business started flooding in.

Advertisement

“People are inboxing me like, ‘How can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,’” Holt said.

Reggie and his family are now getting calls from all over the city, the news station noted.

And ever the little entrepreneur, Reggie says he intends to use the influx of money he earns to buy new equipment and grow his business.

Advertisement

“Just give me a call. I will be there. On time!” Reggie said.