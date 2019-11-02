Solange Knowles Reveals Secret Separation from 56 -Year-Old Hubby Alan Ferguson

Solange Knowles is opening up about a secret she’s been holding since “early this year.”

On Friday, the “Cranes in the Sky” singer/songwriter took to social media to announce her split from her husband of nearly five years, Alan Gerard Ferguson.

“11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. “Early this year we separated and parted ways, and thought it ain’t nan no body business) I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

The couple wed on November 16, 2014 in a lavish ceremony held at an ancient New Orleans church, where the entire wedding party — breaking tradition — wore white.

The picturesque imagery from the nuptial became new legend — and wedding planning goals for other young engaged couples.

BETTER DAZE: The couple during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2015.

Photo : Evan Agostini ( AP )

Ferguson, 56, is a music video director whose credits include projects for Rakim, Fall Out Boy, Mobb Deep, Logic, The Isley Brothers, Katy Perry and Janelle Monae.

In her post, Knowles — who revealed two years ago she was suffering from a nervous system disorder — also provided an update on her health status.

“The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before. My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness. I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” the 33-year-old Houston native continued.

“I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is,” she continued. “I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Solange, as she is singularly known, was previously briefly married to Daniel Smith, with whom she co-parents 15-year-old son Julez.