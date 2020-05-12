Social Studies: The Black Internet, Curated

Social Studies The Root's Social Studies is a daily, curated, one-stop shop for all the funny, relevant and important content that should be trending on social media. Prev Next View All

Imagine if Black Twitter hooked up with GroupMe and had a baby who was raised by Desus and Mero.



Welcome to The Root’s “Social Studies” — an ongoing, running collection of the stupidest, smartest and most fascinating stuff on Al Gore’s innanet. It is long reads texted from your intellectual uncle and Tik Tok posts from your line sisters. It’s witty, engaging, thought-provoking, safe for work, perfect for “bathroom breaks” and — most of all— it’s blackety-black.

It’s The Most Interesting Page in the Black World.

I know The Root is supposed to be a black site, but every now and then, we like to include our mayonated brothers and sisters because we believe in diversity.

So, here is the whitest thing that happened this week:

While I love Zoe Kravitz, how many Batmans do we need? It seems like we have one every other year. Didn’t this nigga just fight Superman a couple of months ago?



And why is Bruce Wayne always so forlorn? I get it — someone killed his parents —but at some point, you have to let shit go. You’re a billionaire for Chrissakes! Plus, you have a butler and a motorcycle! If Batman was real, he’d be in the VIP section of Gotham City’s finest gentleman’s club kicking it with Robin while Alfred made it rain on dem...



The only “dark knight” we acknowledge is Mace Windu.

I can’t wait to see the 30 for 30 on the Donald Trump presidency:

In fact, this is how The Dark Knight should enter the club:

Something is seriously wrong with this dude.

I mean... aside from the fact that his name is Boosie. Imagine someone who has 8 children from six different mothers giving parenting advice to anyone.

I’d rather sign up for Donald Trump’s diversity and inclusion seminar.

Say her name:

#BreonnaTaylor

While everyone has read Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” I still believe her best work is her senior thesis from Princeton where she — damn, I love this— went around campus asking white people about racism, based on the “premise that there is a distinctive black culture very different from white culture.”

Michelle believed “Predominately white universities like Princeton are socially and academically designed to cater to the needs of the white students comprising the bulk of their enrollments,” and that the school only prepared her for “further integration and/or assimilation into a white cultural and social structure that will only allow me to remain on the periphery of society; never becoming a full participant.”

(Read the full thesis here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4.)

On Stevie Wonder’s birthday and the passing of a legend, never forget that Betty Wright sang backup on Stevie Wonder’s “All I Do” with Walter Williams and Eddie Levert of the O’Jays and some dude named Michael Jackson.



Also, always remember that Stevie Wonder is the greatest love poet in American history and Betty Wright’s “Clean Up Woman” gave us Mary J. Blige’s remix to “Real Love” speaking of which...

How did that remix not make this list? It had Biggie!

And never forget that Andre Harrell influenced the culture so much that I saved my checks from working at the Village Mall Arby’s to buy a pair of Fila boots.