Social Studies: Black People Invented Social Media

According to numerous internet historians, including Social Media Today, in 1997, a website called Six Degrees was the first social media platform on the world wide web. Then came Friendster, which began in 2002. Then Myspace and LinkedIn burst on the scene in 2003. Facebook emerged in 2004, which begat Twitter in 2006... And the rest is white history.
Now, I’ve never heard of Six Degrees. Maybe the group that sang “When Will I See You Again” added more members and doubled in size. Therefore, if I don’t know about them, they don’t exist. And if they don’t exist, then all the timelines about the history of social media have erased a significant milestone in the history of the internet.
Years before that social media site that you’ve never heard of, there was another website that was essentially a mixture of Facebook and Myspace. It had the first memes and it was the first time you could slide into someone’s DMs. This groundbreaking but conveniently forgotten part of internet history was created by a black man. It had a blackety-black name. It was wider than Wakanda and bigger than Zamunda.
It was called BlackPlanet.
BlackPlanet was founded in 1999. We were doing this social media shit before everyone.
Aren’t we always?
