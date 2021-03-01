Snoop Dogg Rage-Quits Madden Twitch Stream After 15 Minutes Only to Leave Stream On for Over 7 Hours

Screenshot : Twitch

I’m not much of a Twitch streamer, but on the few occasions that I do dabble, I’m hit with a very real fear that I’ll forget to turn off my stream. It’s not even that I do anything that salacious, I just don’t need the internet watching me cry while re watching Steven Universe: Future. (I’m single and we’re in a parmesan, what do you expect from me?)

We’re not here to talk about me though, as today’s subject is the D-O double G himself, Snoop Dogg, who accidentally left his stream on for over seven hours this weekend after rage quitting.



According to PC Gamer, the noted Madden enthusiast hopped on Twitch this Sunday to get some football in but things didn’t go his way. Snoop’s San Francisco 49ers were down 14-0 against the Washington Football team. With 30 seconds left before the first half ended, the Washington Football team scored a third touchdown, spurring the legendary rapper to angrily quit the game and walk off from the stream.



Look, I get it. I’ve been there. Especially in Madden when my best friend/Madden savant, Troy, decides that he’s going to punctuate his fourth unanswered touchdown with a simply disrespectful 2-point conversion.



Yes, I’m trash at Madden. Moving on.



The problem with Snoop’s rage quit is that he forgot to end his stream when he took off, leaving viewers seeing a feed of his game room and a screen that read “no signal.” It wasn’t all bad vibes, though. In fact, the vibes were pretty great as viewers were treated to a non-stop jam fest. ’ 70s funk and soul classics blared over the speakers, giving viewers some perfect tunes to soundtrack their Sunday. Eventually, after seven and a half hours, Snoop appears on screen again and shuts down the stream.



The accidental stream seems to have been a hit with viewers, as the video currently has almost half a million viewers on Twitch, which is a huge increase from the few thousand or so Snoop typically gets when he streams.

So take note aspiring streamers: sometimes all it takes a rage quit and some good tunes to get you those sweet, sweet views.