10 Songs Engineered By Bob Power, The Invisible Architect of Some of Your Favorite Hip-Hop Hits

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 19: Mix engineer Bob Power speaks during GRAMMY Pro Art of the Craft: Sounds of the City on May 19, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage for The Recording Academy)

The March 1 passing of Bob Power sent shockwaves throughout the hip-hop community. Since the Golden Era of Rap Music, Power, an acclaimed music producer and sound engineer, has been the invisible architect of hip-hop’s sonic identity. Although his roots were in jazz music, as a composer scoring music for television and advertisements, Power revolutionized the genre by treating samples as complex musical arrangements. Nicknamed “The King of the Low End” for his uncanny ability to make upright bass samples and muddy drum breaks sound clean, punchy and warm without losing their organic soul.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video New York County Ballot Lawsuit Sparks Election Integrity Firestorm on Social Media

​The renowned music engineer and producer was the “invisible architect” behind numerous hip-hop and R&B cuts and his loss is hitting the industry hard.

​Taking to Instagram, Questlove lauded Power for his dedication to his craft and how he played a pivotal role in the culture.

“You could NOT encounter a more engaging, enthusiastic, laser-focused craftsman of sound and Sonic’s (engineer/mixing/production). I mean, he’d let me bug him ad nauseam about “what does this button do?,” Questlove recalled.”That button? Bob was our training wheels for how to present music. I’m so devastated by his passing.”

​“Thank you for changing all of our lives, Bob,” Quest concluded.

​While you may not know his name, lovers of hip-hop and R&B over the last nearly four decades have come into contact with Power’s massive contributions to the world of music. To bring you up to speed, here are 10 Songs You Didn’t Know Bob Power Engineered.

A Tribe Called Quest – “Check the Rhime” (1991)

From the classic album The Low End Theory, ATCQ is at their very best on “Check the Rhime” over Power’s signature bubbling bass sound. To make the track work, Power famously spent tedious hours getting bass frequencies just right to highlight the vocals of rappers Q-Tip and Phife Dawg. “Check the Rhime” is an essential collaboration between ATCQ and Power.

De La Soul – “A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’” featuring Q-Tip and Vinia Mojica (1991)

Working closely as the chief engineer with De La Soul and master producer DJ Paul, Power’s attention to detail helped to create another bona fide classic, “A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays.” Power helped structure De La’s complex, multi-layered sampling techniques into a cohesive body of work as the legendary group entered into a new phase of their artistry.

Meshell Ndegeocello – “If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night)” (1993)

While Power was primarily known for his work in rap music, his brilliance extended into the R&B sphere, where he worked on numerous hits. Meshell Ndegeocello’s “If That’s Your Boyfriend (He Wasn’t Last Night)” is just one example of Power’s sonic versatility. The track is unquestionably funky with Ndegeocello’s live heavy bass sound that blazed a new trail for alternative R&B in the early 90s.

A Tribe Called Quest – “Electric Relaxation” (1993)

Hailed as one of the best-sounding hip-hop records ever, Power’s mix is a masterclass on ATCQ’s “Electric Relaxation.” Making jazz legend Ronnie Foster’s organ sample congruent with the upright bass sound, “Electric Relaxation” is the creme de la creme of ATCQ and Power’s collaborations.

D’Angelo – “Brown Sugar” (1995)

When D’Angelo crafted songs for his debut album Brown Sugar, he enlisted Power to mix and engineer the LP, and musical magic ensued. In fact, Power engineered the majority of D’Angelo’s debut album. On the title track, “Brown Sugar,” he captures the laid-back rhythms and soul vibe that became the hallmark of the neo-soul movement.

Erykah Badu – “On & On” (1997)

Bursting on the scene with jazzy vocals and impeccable style, Erykah Badu found her first #1 R&B hit with “On & On.” Power mixed this debut single that launched Badu into stardom. He refined the song’s “muscular” low, smooth basslines that captivated a new generation and brought “neo-soul” to the mainstream.

The Roots ft. Erykah Badu – “You Got Me” (1999)

The Roots’ “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu was an incredible collaboration that garnered the group a Grammy Award. Power’s blending the live, organic instrumentation of The Roots with a polished sound gave the staples of alternative rap their second Top 40 hit. Add in the unforgettable drum-and-bass outro, “You Got Me” was an instant classic and proved that Power was still pushing the creative envelope with his sound.

Macy Gray – “I Try” (1999)

Macy Gray’s breakout single “I Try” became a global smash, and Power’s mix added to the song’s greatness. Gray’s distinctively raspy, Billie Holiday-influenced vocals were complemented by Power’s sonic backdrop, making “I Try” Gray’s signature song. For their efforts, Gray won the Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Common – “The Light” (2000)

​One of the crown jewels of the Soulquarians collective, Common’s “The Light”, was produced by the late J Dilla and mixed by Power, an undeniable dynamic duo. Power’s usage of Bobby Caldwell’s “Open Your Eyes” combined with a classic breakbeat became one of Common’s biggest hits and a testament to Power’s uncanny skill set.

India.Arie – “Video” (2001)

When it comes to acoustic sounds, Power’s expertise was on full display on India.Arie’s debut single “Video.” The empowering anthem was the perfect introduction of Arie into the world, focusing on the natural timbre of the guitar and her silk-smooth lyrics, helping the song reach multi-platinum status.