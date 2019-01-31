Photo: Empire cast member Jussie Smollett (Getty Images)

Early Monday morning, Empire star Jussie Smollett was attacked by two racist white men in Chicago who beat and berated the 36-year-old actor while yelling racist and homophobic slurs and putting his head in a noose, pouring an unknown chemical on him before fleeing on foot. Smollett, who told police the two men yelled “this is MAGA country,” was transported to a nearby hospital.



After the initial release of a curiously worded statement, Chicago Police, who announced the investigation of the attack as a hate crime, identified two “persons of interest” while issuing a community alert featuring photos of two men walking away from an overhead security camera.

In the days since the attack near his home, Smollett has been the recipient of an outpouring of love from industry peers and and public servants alike. While social media users, celebrities and politicians have taken the time to decry the actions of the two suspects, (and, in the case of Rep. Maxine Waters, the president that emboldens them) media outlets have taken the path of least intellectual honesty in their descriptions of the racist, homophobic attack as “racially charged’ and possibly homophobic.

Thursday, Smollett’s family issued their first statement since the public learned of the attack against their loved one. In it, they took the time to condemn the act, along with the media’s rush to cowardice.

“To be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime,”the family wrote. The statement also implored citizens to combat racism and homophobia wherever they see it, while highlighting the fear of random physical violence among members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color alike.

