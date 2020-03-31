Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Coronavirus

Simone Biles, Steph Curry Among Athletes Donating Memorabilia for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Jay Connor
Filed to:Simone biles
Simone bilescoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicSteph Curryathletes for relief
Save
Illustration for article titled Simone Biles, Steph Curry Among Athletes Donating Memorabilia for COVID-19 Relief Fund
Photo: Laurence Griffiths (Getty Images)

Not all heroes wear capes, but plenty have been known to wear helmets, cleats and other sports-related regalia.

To that end, Yahoo reports that more than 100 professional athletes and sports figures from around the world are raising money to fight the coronavirus by offering up signed jerseys and other memorabilia.

Advertisement

Each of these items is being donated in support of “Athletes for COVID-19 Relief,” an auction in which all proceeds will go to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 response fund. This means that for as little as $25, you could own a leotard signed by magical black girl Simone Biles, a jersey signed by future NBA Hall of Famer Steph Curry or invaluable fantasy football advice from the likes of ESPN’s Matthew Berry.

For those wondering if their $25 is just an entry bid, it’s not. Instead of items going to the highest bidder, your $25 donation will instead enter you in a raffle for that specific item. So yes, you can actually own a pair of sneakers signed by two-time WNBA All-Star A’ja Wilson for the low, low price of a half-tank of gas.

“So many athletes were asking how could they help,” David Schwab, the executive vice president of the sports agency Octagon, told ESPN. “What could they do? This was a way for them to do something together.”

Per Yahoo, donations will be “invested in the hardest-hit communities” with support going to quarantined individuals, access to medical services and equipment to keep healthcare workers safe, among other causes.

Advertisement

“Support today for those who are directly affected and for the hero frontline professionals. Support for tomorrow, like making sure kids don’t fall behind in school, and small businesses can come back,” the Athletes for COVID-19 Relief website reads. “We are #StrongerTogether!”

For those interested, you can donate here.

The fundraiser ends on May 1.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Questlove's 7-Hour Stevie Wonder Set Featured B-Sides, Rarities, and a Phone Call from Mr. 'Very Superstitious' Himself

DJ Jazzy Jeff Discloses He’s Battling Pneumonia, Believes It Could Be COVID-19

Black Communities Are on the 'Frontline' of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Here's Why

TikTok Appropriation Is 'Savage,' But It's Not Happening on Our Watch—Meet Keara Wilson, the Creator of the #SavageChallenge