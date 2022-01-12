As if starting its final season with Forever First Lady Michelle Obama wasn’t enough, black-ish has a ridiculous roster of A-list guest stars planned for Season 8.



Advertisement

The comedy recently announced that upcoming guest stars include Daveed Diggs, who plays Bow’s brother Johan, Andrew “KingBach” Bachelor, Simone Biles, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Isaiah Mustafa, Reid Scott, Stephen A. Smith, basketball stars Montrezl Harrell, DeAndre Jordan and Rajon Rondo, Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, players Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore and legend Magic Johnson.

We don’t know which episodes will feature which guests, but apparently one will be sports-centric, and focus on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Over the years, black-ish has included appearances from Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mary J. Blige, Tyra Banks, Wanda Sykes, Rashida Jones, Danny Glover, Jill Scott, Stacey Abrams and Octavia Spencer.

As the show wraps up its eight season run on ABC, Tracee Ellis Ross wrote about her feelings for black-ish in a personal essay for Entertainment Weekly.

“We got to see a Black family that was thriving and not just surviving. And I was drawn to this loving relationship between a couple. I had rarely seen that on sitcoms — there wasn’t just constant eye-rolling,” Ross wrote. “And Rainbow was a woman who was more than just one thing: She was not just a wife. She was not just a mother. She was also a doctor. She had a real point of view.”

“After eight seasons, we’re now saying a beautiful goodbye. I say ‘beautiful’ because Girlfriends, which also went eight seasons, did not have a proper goodbye. (We ended during the writers’ strike, without knowing we were ending. We never even had a wrap party),” Ross continued. “So to be able to walk into the end of this show, I’m left with so much joy and pride. I really loved dancing with my onscreen husband, Anthony Anderson. And it was the honor of my life to witness and be a part of these beautiful children growing up before our eyes — these talented individuals who became wonderful young adults while we were on the show.”

Advertisement

black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu the day after broadcast.