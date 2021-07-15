Simone Biles’ Ankle Won’t Let Her Be Great, Nursing Injury Heading Into Tokyo Olympics

Turns out Simone Biles might be human after all.



The biggest star in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics—the current reason I’m looking for a man-sized glittery leotard to wear in support (it’s not like she’s got a jersey)—revealed in the latest episode of Simone vs. Herself that she is nursing an ankle injury she is hoping holds up during the games.



Advertisement

The five-time Olympic medalist, who was expecting to bring home all of the gold this year , noted on her Facebook Watch docuseries that she re- aggravated an injured ligament in her foot when she “landed short on a triple-double” during training in May.



“So right now, what we’re dealing with is I just have a lot of fluid built up in there,” Biles said during the episode shot on May 24, the Insider reports. “There’s nothing we can do at this point. We don’t have time for rest, we don’t have time for shots and all of that stuff, so tape it is.”



Ten days after those comments, “Biles won her seventh US all-around title at US Gymnastics Championships in Forth Worth, Texas. And three weeks after that, she took the top spot at US Olympic Trials in St. Louis, Missouri, to officially punch her ticket to the Olympic games,” the Insider reports.



I mean, who are we kidding? Biles without an ankle—literally no ankle and therefore no foot—is still a shoe-in (you see these puns, mama!) for a gold medal. The ankle didn’t stop her during those routines, but this is the Olympics, which means that Biles is going to be going all out and her routines are difficult AF and one false move could end her Olympics.



“I always pray,” Biles said on that day of filming. “And I’m like ‘Okay, just please let me survive these 11 weeks.’”

