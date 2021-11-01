While Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller was finally able to hatch an escape from the Denver Broncos on Monday prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t be nearly as lucky to follow suit in Houston, according to ESPN.



With the 26-year-old still facing over 20 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage appointments, there have been rumors of consummated deals, but there isn’t a team in the league that’s willing to pull the trigger until Watson’s legal woes are behind him. There’s also the fact that the Houston Texans have increased their demands for compensation in any trade despite the fact that Watson could be subject to an ugly suspension once his legal situation is even settled.

From ESPN:

The Houston Texans are prepared to keep Deshaun Watson past Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, league sources told ESPN. Although many in the Texans organization want to turn the page and move on from Watson as soon as possible, Houston is ready to reopen trade discussions centered on the quarterback in the offseason, according to league sources. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has been unwavering in his stance and determination to get full value for Watson and, to date, has been unwilling to trade him for anything less than what he believes Watson is worth.

At this point, the race between NBA All-Star Ben Simmons—who’s in the middle of his own saga with the Philadelphia 76ers-—and Deshaun Watson to see who will get traded first is headed for a photo finish, because apparently neither of these dudes are getting moved anytime soon.



In recent weeks, the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers were in the mix for Watson, with the three-time Pro Bowler going as far as to reportedly waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a trade. However, nothing ever materialized and it’s safe to assume that nothing will until after the season.

In Watson’s absence, the Texans have gone 1-7 this season while trotting out a motley crew of Tyrod Taylor and third-round pick Davis Mills at quarterback. And the carousel of misery looks to continue as Houston seems to be embracing the tank in order to hopefully land the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.