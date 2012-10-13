Shot Fired at Denver Obama Campaign Office

A gun was fired at an Obama campaign office in Denver on Friday, reports CNN. According to a local police spokesperson, Raquel Lopez, there were no injuries, and no one was in the building at the time of the incident.

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Police did not have a description of a suspect but did have a possible vehicle of interest, Lopez said.

A glass window was shattered, images of the scene showed.

Lopez said the Secret Service, which protects President Obama, was not involved in the investigation Friday, although the agency’s involvement would depend on what Denver police find.

Read more at CNN.