Six months to the day an active shooter claimed 11 lives at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Penn., a man has been detained by police in Poway, Calif. after a shooting at a synagogue has left one dead and four injured according to USA Today and other outlets.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told MSNBC that authorities “have four folks with gunshot wounds. We do have one fatality.”

Among the injured, Vaus said, was the rabbi leading the congregation, who was shot in the hand. The rabbi continued to speak after the shooting, according to a witness who told an NBC affiliate that one of her friends was also shot.

“I can also tell you it was a hate crime, and that will not stand,” Vaus added.

The incident occurred during the last day of Passover. Sergeant Aaron Meleen from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department told reporters that the shooter entered the temple, but was not present inside when officers arrived on scene. He was detained down the street away from the synagogue, according to Meleen, who said parishioners were in “varying states of injuries,” he said, adding that it was an “extremely chaotic scene, with people running everywhere.”

Adding to the chaos and confusion, many members could not use their cell phones for emergency reasons.

According to the synagogue’s Facebook page, a final Passover meal was the be held at 7 p.m. local time, though there is no word on whether or not it will happen as planned.

